AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,500 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 2.9% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

T stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.80. 1,238,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,123,301. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.93. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $38.68. The firm has a market cap of $205.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

