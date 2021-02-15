AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,077,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 890,223 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $88,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AT&T by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,117 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in AT&T by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,642,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,752,000 after acquiring an additional 794,520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,483 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 850.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in AT&T by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,557,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,967,000 after acquiring an additional 125,851 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $28.80. 1,238,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,123,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.93. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $38.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.