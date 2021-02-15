aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Short Interest Down 30.6% in January

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the January 14th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 22.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 15,088 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,552,000. 55.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ:LIFE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,559. The company has a market cap of $63.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.17. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $8.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million. aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 202.02% and a negative return on equity of 52.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

