Auctus (AUC) Trading Up 40.8% Over Last Week

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, Auctus has traded up 40.8% against the U.S. dollar. Auctus has a total market cap of $10.68 million and $24,013.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auctus token can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000669 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00066211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.20 or 0.00942023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00052407 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,512.11 or 0.05087024 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00024706 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00017757 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00034846 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Auctus (AUC) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,340,060 tokens. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

