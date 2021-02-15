Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) (LON:BOOM) Hits New 1-Year High at $395.00

Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) (LON:BOOM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 395 ($5.16) and last traded at GBX 400 ($5.23), with a volume of 381673 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 362.50 ($4.74).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 272.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 207.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of £62.70 million and a PE ratio of -7.95.

In other news, insider Stuart Last acquired 2,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.76) per share, with a total value of £7,911.36 ($10,336.24). Also, insider Michael Tobin bought 10,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.40 ($26,129.34). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 39,611 shares of company stock valued at $8,573,364.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

