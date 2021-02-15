Audius (AUDIO) Market Cap Tops $42.85 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. Audius has a market capitalization of $42.85 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Audius has traded up 17.5% against the dollar. One Audius token can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Audius alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00059493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.66 or 0.00275463 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00088558 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00091178 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00095444 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.71 or 0.00408464 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00188046 BTC.

About Audius

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official website is audius.co

Buying and Selling Audius

Audius can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.