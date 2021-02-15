Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Sets New 52-Week High at $154.00

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 154 ($2.01) and last traded at GBX 153.20 ($2.00), with a volume of 161851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152 ($1.99).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 140.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 128.32.

Augmentum Fintech Company Profile (LON:AUGM)

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in early and late stage investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

