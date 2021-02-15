Augur Market Capitalization Reaches $358.53 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Augur token can now be purchased for $32.59 or 0.00067378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded up 44.6% against the U.S. dollar. Augur has a total market capitalization of $358.53 million and approximately $100.58 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00068226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.72 or 0.00950334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006878 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00052033 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,513.40 or 0.05195739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00025133 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00018480 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00035491 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur (CRYPTO:REP) is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

