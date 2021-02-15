AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Short Interest Up 37.5% in January

AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the January 14th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARAO opened at $0.45 on Monday. AuraSource has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.

About AuraSource

AuraSource, Inc focuses on developing and implementing clean energy and mineral processing technologies. It operates through two divisions, AuraMetal and AuraMoto. The company's core technology includes physical separation, hydrometallurgical, and pyrometallurgy processes. Its AuraMetal is a process based on grinding and separation technologies that separate minerals from other ores; and AuraMoto focuses on sourcing various vendors and customers in the automotive industry.

