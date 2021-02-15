AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Short Interest Up 37.5% in January

AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the January 14th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARAO opened at $0.45 on Monday. AuraSource has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.
About AuraSource
Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for AuraSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AuraSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.