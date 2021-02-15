Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.81 Million

Brokerages expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to announce $59.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.49 million and the lowest is $54.72 million. Aurora Cannabis posted sales of $56.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year sales of $230.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $215.84 million to $251.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $320.72 million, with estimates ranging from $296.40 million to $343.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aurora Cannabis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACB. MKM Partners cut Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.73.

Shares of ACB stock opened at $12.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.44. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

