Auroracoin Trading 33.4% Higher Over Last Week (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, Auroracoin has traded up 33.4% against the US dollar. One Auroracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Auroracoin has a market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $13.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Auroracoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,490.14 or 0.99713438 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00044765 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005250 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00100769 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000430 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Auroracoin Coin Profile

Auroracoin (CRYPTO:AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auroracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auroracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.