Auto Price Tops $8,094.61 on Exchanges (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One Auto coin can now be bought for about $8,094.61 or 0.16936789 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Auto has a market capitalization of $118.18 million and $29.03 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Auto has traded up 698.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00070436 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.55 or 0.00995028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007434 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00052559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,484.82 or 0.05199130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00025512 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00018807 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00034522 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

Auto (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

Auto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

