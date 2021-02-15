Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO) Sets New 52-Week High at $616.40

Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 616.40 ($8.05) and last traded at GBX 616.20 ($8.05), with a volume of 1243855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 592.40 ($7.74).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 504.15 ($6.59).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 582.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 568.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04. The stock has a market cap of £5.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.43.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

