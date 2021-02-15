Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,979 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Autodesk by 1,372.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,574,000 after purchasing an additional 935,865 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Autodesk by 6,196.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $77,103,000 after purchasing an additional 328,849 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in Autodesk by 8.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $491,237,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Autodesk by 744.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 172,053 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,746,000 after purchasing an additional 151,675 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Autodesk by 244.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 193,003 shares of the software company’s stock worth $58,932,000 after purchasing an additional 137,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.04.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $305.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,714. The company has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $321.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $302.28 and its 200-day moving average is $263.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

