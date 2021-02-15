Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the January 14th total of 4,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 572,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Shares of ATHM stock traded up $6.58 on Monday, hitting $136.15. 18,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,307. Autohome has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $147.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.40 and a 200 day moving average of $98.20.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.91 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 39.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Autohome will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.78%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.10 to $117.60 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Macquarie increased their target price on Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,013,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,182,000 after buying an additional 447,037 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,555,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,583,000 after acquiring an additional 61,289 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,768,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,177,000 after acquiring an additional 80,491 shares during the period. Somerset Capital Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 1,480,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,759,000 after acquiring an additional 92,800 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,261,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,657,000 after acquiring an additional 252,925 shares during the period.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

