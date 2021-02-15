Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.75) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.87) and the highest is ($0.70). Autolus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.93) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.63). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Autolus Therapeutics.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AUTL. Zacks Investment Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist lowered their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.

AUTL stock opened at $7.29 on Monday. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $380.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 37,879 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.