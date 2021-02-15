Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.75) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.87) and the highest is ($0.70). Autolus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.93) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.63). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Autolus Therapeutics.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AUTL. Zacks Investment Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist lowered their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.

AUTL stock opened at $7.29 on Monday. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $380.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 37,879 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

