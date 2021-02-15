Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,875,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 462,410 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Automatic Data Processing worth $330,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.65.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $167.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.03. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.