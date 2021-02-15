Autonio (NIOX) Trading Up 281.2% This Week

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Autonio has a total market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $634,368.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded 281.2% higher against the US dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00060982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.58 or 0.00274310 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00087678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00090069 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00093941 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.47 or 0.00422097 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.74 or 0.00189164 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

Autonio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

