AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of AutoZone worth $100,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,146.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,209.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,182.55. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,297.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.72 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,323.71.

In other news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total value of $842,756.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total value of $147,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,208,558 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

