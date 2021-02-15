AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stock Position Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,417,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 333,424 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 1.02% of AvalonBay Communities worth $227,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 20,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVB opened at $179.51 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $229.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

AVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

