Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,469,000 after buying an additional 66,190 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 990,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,665,000 after acquiring an additional 70,221 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,211,000 after acquiring an additional 133,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 695,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,946,000 after purchasing an additional 29,655 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,913,000 after purchasing an additional 269,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVY. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

NYSE:AVY opened at $177.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.48. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $177.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

