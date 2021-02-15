AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,077.50 ($53.27).

AVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price target on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,560 ($46.51) to GBX 3,730 ($48.73) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

In related news, insider James Kidd sold 25,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,673 ($47.99), for a total transaction of £948,809.36 ($1,239,625.50). Also, insider Peter Herweck sold 7,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,813 ($49.82), for a total transaction of £271,142.43 ($354,249.32).

Shares of LON:AVV opened at GBX 3,876 ($50.64) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £11.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,570.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,099.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.32. AVEVA Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,634 ($34.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,364 ($70.08).

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

