AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Sets New 1-Year High at $930.23

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 930.23 ($12.15) and last traded at GBX 927.33 ($12.12), with a volume of 48802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 916 ($11.97).

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 879.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 784.01. The stock has a market cap of £977.36 million and a P/E ratio of -508.89.

In related news, insider Graham Kitchen acquired 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 856 ($11.18) per share, for a total transaction of £8,132 ($10,624.51).

