AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXAHY. Citigroup upgraded AXA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Nord/LB upgraded AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

AXA stock opened at $23.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.32. The company has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. AXA has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $27.56.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

