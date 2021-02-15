Axcelis Technologies, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Axcelis Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $39.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.40. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,276,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,292,000 after acquiring an additional 650,647 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 180,331 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 18,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $507,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,863. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

