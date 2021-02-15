Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Acquires 35,446 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,446 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.8% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 204,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,851,000 after buying an additional 14,533 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 258.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 13,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.19. The company had a trading volume of 478,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,588,772. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $56.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

