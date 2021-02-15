Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Has $11.36 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,899 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 5.9% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $11,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,469,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,316,000 after purchasing an additional 518,830 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 620,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,998,000 after purchasing an additional 430,344 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 564,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,796,000 after purchasing an additional 219,212 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $19,939,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,491,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,463,000 after purchasing an additional 196,711 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BIV traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.75. 33,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,317. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.11. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $83.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.