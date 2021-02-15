Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Has $4.12 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.2% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,021,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,428,000 after buying an additional 1,438,066 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,989,000 after purchasing an additional 720,713 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,135,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,714,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,331,000.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $64.39. 91,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,734,414. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.87 and its 200-day moving average is $58.10. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $64.39.

