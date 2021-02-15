Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Has $6.27 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF comprises 3.3% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 336.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,040,593. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.18 and a 1-year high of $110.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.40.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.