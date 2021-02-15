Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Sells 830 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.5% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,746,000 after buying an additional 37,002 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,505,000 after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,199.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after purchasing an additional 105,359 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,849,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,463,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $297.34. The company had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,348. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $118.99 and a one year high of $300.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.40.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

