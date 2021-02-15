AxoGen (AXGN) to Release Earnings on Monday

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect AxoGen to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $19.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.57. AxoGen has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $20.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.60 million, a PE ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 6.81.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on AxoGen in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

In other AxoGen news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,181,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 72,932 shares of company stock worth $1,439,869 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.