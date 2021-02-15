B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) Short Interest Down 28.4% in January

B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the January 14th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Shares of B Communications stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $68.97 million, a PE ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.69. B Communications has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29.

B Communications

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, online television transmissions, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services.

