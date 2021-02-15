B. Riley Comments on Orion Energy Systems, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) – B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now expects that the electronics maker will earn $0.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 1.51%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OESX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Shares of OESX opened at $9.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $306.55 million, a PE ratio of 249.56 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $8.20. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 24.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 369,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 28.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 136,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 29,881 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

