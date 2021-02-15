B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Under Armour in a research note issued on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UAA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Under Armour from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Under Armour from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Shares of UAA opened at $22.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $23.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 140,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 82,162 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 54,768 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

