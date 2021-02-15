B. Riley Weighs in on Malibu Boats, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Malibu Boats in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold forecasts that the company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $76.56 on Monday. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.94.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Malibu Boats by 1,400.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,282,000 after acquiring an additional 168,635 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth $7,969,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Malibu Boats by 458.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 131,943 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Malibu Boats by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,737,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,518,000 after acquiring an additional 104,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth $5,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.