B. Riley Weighs in on Turning Point Brands, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Turning Point Brands in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Turning Point Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

TPB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock opened at $59.00 on Monday. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $61.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 143.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.30.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The company had revenue of $105.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,565,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,682,000 after acquiring an additional 56,621 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 144,912.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,177,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,081,000 after acquiring an additional 44,906 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,903,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 276,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,302,000 after buying an additional 27,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

