BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Update

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 201,500 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the January 14th total of 299,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of BAESF opened at $6.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $8.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BAE Systems stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) by 74.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,018 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

