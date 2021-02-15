Baidu (BIDU) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU):

2/10/2021 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $190.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Baidu was upgraded by analysts at China Renaissance Securities Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $170.00.

2/8/2021 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $250.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $165.00 to $305.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $183.00 to $292.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $190.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $185.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/23/2020 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $150.00 to $210.00.

BIDU traded up $3.41 on Monday, hitting $313.00. 306,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,862,631. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $322.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Baidu by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

