Baidu (BIDU) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU):
- 2/10/2021 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $190.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – Baidu was upgraded by analysts at China Renaissance Securities Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $170.00.
- 2/8/2021 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $250.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/1/2021 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $165.00 to $305.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/19/2021 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $183.00 to $292.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2021 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $190.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2021 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2021 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $185.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/23/2020 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $150.00 to $210.00.
BIDU traded up $3.41 on Monday, hitting $313.00. 306,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,862,631. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $322.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.16.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Baidu by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.
