Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 199,533 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.10% of Baidu worth $71,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Baidu by 0.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 48.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Baidu by 1.0% in the third quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 5.3% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Baidu by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIDU. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.37.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $313.00 on Monday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $322.89. The company has a market capitalization of $106.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.94.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

