Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (USA.L) (LON:USA) Sets New 52-Week High at $396.00

Shares of Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (USA.L) (LON:USA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 396 ($5.17) and last traded at GBX 394.91 ($5.16), with a volume of 329676 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 388 ($5.07).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 340.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 281.04.

About Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (USA.L) (LON:USA)

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

