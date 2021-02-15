Balancer Achieves Market Cap of $296.04 Million (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Balancer has a total market cap of $296.04 million and $263.13 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Balancer has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. One Balancer token can now be purchased for $42.63 or 0.00089515 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00057119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.23 or 0.00269237 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00086327 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00077374 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00090032 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $197.30 or 0.00414270 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00187680 BTC.

Balancer Token Profile

Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 tokens. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed

Balancer Token Trading

Balancer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

