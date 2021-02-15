Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Short Interest Up 45.8% in January

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the January 14th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ballantyne Strong stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 825,812 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.54% of Ballantyne Strong worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ballantyne Strong alerts:

Ballantyne Strong stock opened at $2.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 0.97. Ballantyne Strong has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.91 million for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 1.54%.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in various business activities focused on serving the entertainment, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Entertainment, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Strong Entertainment segment manufactures projection screens and customized screen support systems; and manufactures and distributes screens to theme parks, museums, and schools as well as for special events.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.