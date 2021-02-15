Ballast Advisors LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.3% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $267.85 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $18.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.