Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $29.84 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,155 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.3% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $2,859,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 206,986 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,038,000 after purchasing an additional 111,776 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $1,840,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 52,871 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 38,550 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $244.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $245.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Argus raised their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

