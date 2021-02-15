Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885,921 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,138 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.76% of Banc of California worth $13,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Banc of California by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Banc of California by 13.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Banc of California by 22.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Banc of California by 12.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 34,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banc of California alerts:

BANC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

NYSE BANC opened at $19.07 on Monday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $958.08 million, a PE ratio of -100.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.33.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.34 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.