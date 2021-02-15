Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,585,500 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the January 14th total of 14,035,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,050.3 days.

Shares of Banco Comercial Português stock opened at $0.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12. Banco Comercial Português has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.23.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Banco Comercial Português to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Comercial Português in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Banco Comercial Português Company Profile

Banco Comercial PortuguÃªs, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. The company offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, and private banking services; and asset management and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, consumer credit, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others.

