Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,585,500 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the January 14th total of 14,035,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,050.3 days.

Shares of Banco Comercial Português stock opened at $0.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12. Banco Comercial Português has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.23.

Get Banco Comercial Português alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Banco Comercial Português to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Comercial Português in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Banco Comercial PortuguÃªs, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. The company offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, and private banking services; and asset management and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, consumer credit, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Comercial Português Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Comercial Português and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.