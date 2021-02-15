Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,318,700 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the January 14th total of 5,938,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,199.6 days.

Banco de Sabadell stock opened at $0.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41. Banco de Sabadell has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BNDSF shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Banco de Sabadell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals, as well as consumer finance, asset management and bancassurance.

