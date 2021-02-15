BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.60.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BXS. TheStreet upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a report on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson cut shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BancorpSouth Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Shares of NYSE BXS opened at $29.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.84. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 1,663.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,631 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the third quarter valued at about $456,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 39.2% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 279,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 78,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

