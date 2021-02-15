Band Protocol (BAND) Market Capitalization Reaches $363.88 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 23.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 53.2% higher against the dollar. One Band Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $17.76 or 0.00036149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $363.88 million and $459.07 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00067070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $475.05 or 0.00967199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007162 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00053185 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,517.98 or 0.05126586 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00018188 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00036011 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol (BAND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

Band Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

