Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC stock opened at $33.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $288.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.